Affini-T Therapeutics

Affini-T is committed to developing potentially life-changing medicines for patients with intractable solid tumor cancers, who represent a critical unmet need as current treatment options lack durability and efficacy. Its proprietary platform is seen as having the potential to deliver transformative therapies for patients with mutant variants of KRAS, the most prevalent oncogenic driver mutation in solid tumors.

Treatment options are needed for these patients as KRAS mutations account for up to 30% of all cancers and are particularly frequent in cancers with high mortality rates including lung cancer, colorectal cancer and pancreatic cancer.

In March 2022, USA-headquartered Affini-T announced the completion of an oversubscribed $175 million financing co-led by Vida Ventures and Leaps by Bayer, the impact investment unit of German life sciences mahjor, Bayer.