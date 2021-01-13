Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

affinivax_company

Affinivax

A clinical stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of a novel class of vaccines designed to induce a broad and robust protective immune response to both disease-relevant polysaccharides and disease-relevant proteins in a single vaccine.

Affinivax’s lead vaccine candidate, ASP3772, is a Streptococcus pneumoniae vaccine that is being co-developed in collaboration with Japanese drugmaker Astellas.

ASP3772 includes 24 pneumococcal polysaccharides, more than any other vaccine on the market or in clinical trials today, as well as two conserved pneumococcal proteins.  This candidate was observed to be safe and highly immunogenic in a Phase I study in adults aged 18 to 64.

In January 2021, Affinivax announced that it had closed a $226 million Series C financing to raise funds for advancing its pipeline of vaccines.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Affinivax News

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to June 3, 2022
5 June 2022
$3.3 billion deal gives GSK leg up in growing vaccines market
31 May 2022
Affinivax reacquires rights from Astellas for ASP3772
1 March 2022
FDA Breakthrough status for Astellas/Affinivax pneumonia candidate
13 July 2021
More Affinivax news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze