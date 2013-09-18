Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

affymetrix-logo-cropped

Affymetrix

Affymetrix is considered a leading provider of microarray-based products and services to the global research community.

Affymetrix is considered a leading provider of microarray-based products and services to the global research community.  Based in California, USA, the company was founded by Dr Stephen Fodor in 1992, and introduced its first product, a HIV genotyping GeneChip, in 1994.

Affymetrix, along with Illumina, is one of the two major providers of microarray technologies, primarily used in the field of genetic research.

In June 2012, Affymetrix completed its acquisition of eBioscience Holding Company for $315 million.  California-based eBioscience has been a global leader in flow cytometry (a technique for analysing microscopic particles) and immunoassay reagents for immunology and oncology research and diagnostics.

The acquisition is expected to significantly boost Affymetrix’s foothold in the fast-growing immunology, oncology and translational medicine markets, representing an annual opportunity of more than $2.5 billion. It will diversify the company’s revenue base, expand its product range (to include a vast array of reagents) and reinforce its growing molecular diagnostics business.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Affymetrix News

March round-up of pharma/biotech M&A activity
6 April 2016
Higher offer leads Affymetrix to discuss Origin Technologies takeover bid
24 March 2016
Affymetrix sticking with Thermo Fisher merger after rejecting rival takeover bid
21 March 2016
Thermo Fisher to acquire Affymetrix for $1.3 billion
11 January 2016
More Affymetrix news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze