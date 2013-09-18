Affymetrix is considered a leading provider of microarray-based products and services to the global research community.

Affymetrix is considered a leading provider of microarray-based products and services to the global research community. Based in California, USA, the company was founded by Dr Stephen Fodor in 1992, and introduced its first product, a HIV genotyping GeneChip, in 1994.

Affymetrix, along with Illumina, is one of the two major providers of microarray technologies, primarily used in the field of genetic research.

In June 2012, Affymetrix completed its acquisition of eBioscience Holding Company for $315 million. California-based eBioscience has been a global leader in flow cytometry (a technique for analysing microscopic particles) and immunoassay reagents for immunology and oncology research and diagnostics.

The acquisition is expected to significantly boost Affymetrix’s foothold in the fast-growing immunology, oncology and translational medicine markets, representing an annual opportunity of more than $2.5 billion. It will diversify the company’s revenue base, expand its product range (to include a vast array of reagents) and reinforce its growing molecular diagnostics business.