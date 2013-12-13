Sunday 24 November 2024

AFT Pharmaceuticals is a privately owned pharmaceutical company with operations in both Australia and New Zealand. The company was founded in 1997 by Dr Hartley Atkinson.

The company markets a range of generic pharmaceutical products and has launched two of its first developments into the New Zealand market. These include an analgesic called Maxigesic - the world’s first painkiller to combine paracetamol and ibuprofen - and a novel treatment for allergic rhinitis called Maxiclear Hayfever and Sinus Relief. A third product, Crystacide, is a first aid cream. These products, developed in New Zealand, do not contain pseudoephedrine or codeine.

In December 2013, AFT entered into an exclusive commercialization agreement with Japanese GNI Group for markets outside of China for Etuary (pirfenidone), an idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) treatment drug.

AFT Pharma licenses Maxigesic IV in Brazil
2 May 2024
AFT Pharma extends Maxigesic IV licensing
28 March 2023
Martindale Pharma joins with AFT Pharmaceuticals in Asia Pacific
30 April 2015
