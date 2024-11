A clinical-stage biotech company focused on addressing the unmet treatment needs of patients with respiratory and inflammatory conditions.

Aiolos launched in October 2023 with an oversubscribed $245 million Series A investment co-led by Atlas Venture, Bain Capital Life Sciences, Forbion, and Sofinnova Investments, with additional investment from RA Capital Management.

The company will advance its lead drug candidate, AIO-001, into a Phase II trial in moderate-to-severe asthma patients and is actively evaluating additional development opportunities.