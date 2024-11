A fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with the purpose of bettering the lives of people impacted by kidney disease.

The US company's lead product candidate is vadadustat. It is part of a new class of investigational agents called oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitors.

Within Japan, Vafseo (vadadustat) is approved as a treatment for anemia due to CKD in both dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.