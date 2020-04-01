Sunday 24 November 2024

A clinical-stage company developing treatments for patients with serious metabolic disease marked by high unmet medical need, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

Akero's lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is a differentiated bivalent Fc-FGF21 fusion protein. EFX is currently being evaluated in two Phase IIb clinical trials: the HARMONY study in patients with pre-cirrhotic NASH, and the SYMMETRY study in patients with cirrhotic NASH.

EFX is also being evaluated in an expansion cohort of the SYMMETRY study, comparing the safety and tolerability of EFX to placebo when added to an existing GLP-1 receptor agonist in patients with pre-cirrhotic NASH and Type II diabetes.

In December 2022, the USA-based company announced that EFX received a Breakthrough Therapy designation from the US FDA for the treatment of NASH.

Latest Akero Therapeutics News

Akero leaps on statistically-significant MASH outcomes with efruxifermin
4 March 2024
New long-term data for 89bio's NASH candidate
27 November 2023
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to October 13, 2023
15 October 2023
Akero Therapeutics Phase IIb trial of NASH candidate efruxifermin fails to impress
10 October 2023
