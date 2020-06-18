Sunday 24 November 2024

Akili Interactive

A company creating personalized digital therapeutics engineered to directly improve cognitive impairments.

Its medicines look and feel like high-end interactive action video games but, unlike typical video games, they are informed by decades of neuroscience and built with proprietary technology developed to target and treat cognitive impairments at their specific sources in the brain.

The company, which is a unit of London-listed biotech firm PureTech Health, gained US Food and Drug Administration clearance for EndeavorRx (AKL-T01) as a prescription treatment for children with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder in June 2020.

Latest Akili Interactive News

Shionogi files for SDT-001 marketing approval in Japan
27 February 2024
Why are SPACs of interest to pharma and biotech?
1 April 2022
Digital therapeutics company goes public in SPAC merger
26 January 2022
Akili bags $160 million in financing; poised to deliver on digital therapeutics
26 May 2021
