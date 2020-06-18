Akili Interactive

Its medicines look and feel like high-end interactive action video games but, unlike typical video games, they are informed by decades of neuroscience and built with proprietary technology developed to target and treat cognitive impairments at their specific sources in the brain.

The company, which is a unit of London-listed biotech firm PureTech Health, gained US Food and Drug Administration clearance for EndeavorRx (AKL-T01) as a prescription treatment for children with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder in June 2020.