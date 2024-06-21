Sunday 24 November 2024

Aktis Oncology

A biotech company developing novel targeted radiopharmaceuticals to treat a broad range of solid tumors.

The company has developed proprietary platforms to generate tumor targeting agents with ideal properties for alpha radiotherapy.

In May 2024, Aktis announced a multi-target discovery collaboration agreement with Eli Lilly to generate anticancer radiopharmaceuticals using Aktis' novel miniprotein technology platform. Under the deal, Aktis will be responsible for program discovery through initial human imaging studies, and Lilly will beresponsible for worldwide clinical development and commercialization from Phase I onward.

Latest Aktis Oncology News

Aktis Oncology closes $175 million financing
1 October 2024
Lilly takes another dip into radiopharma, via deal with Aktis Oncology
21 May 2024
