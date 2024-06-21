Aktis Oncology

The company has developed proprietary platforms to generate tumor targeting agents with ideal properties for alpha radiotherapy.

In May 2024, Aktis announced a multi-target discovery collaboration agreement with Eli Lilly to generate anticancer radiopharmaceuticals using Aktis' novel miniprotein technology platform. Under the deal, Aktis will be responsible for program discovery through initial human imaging studies, and Lilly will beresponsible for worldwide clinical development and commercialization from Phase I onward.