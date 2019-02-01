A biotechnology company developing and commercializing next-generation medicines to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases.

Aldeyra Therapeutics develops drug candidates for capturing and removing free aldehydes to treat, prevent, and slow the progression of chronic diseases.

The company’s products target immune-mediated, inflammatory, orphan, and other diseases. It develops NS2, a compound that binds and traps free aldehydes. Aldeyra's lead product candidate, reproxalap, is a first-in-class treatment in late-stage development for dry eye disease, allergic conjunctivitis, noninfectious anterior uveitis, and Sjögren-Larsson Syndrome. The company is also developing other product candidates for autoimmune diseases, post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, retinal inflammation, metabolic disorders and cancer.

The US company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics in March 2014.