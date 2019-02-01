Sunday 24 November 2024

A biotechnology company developing and commercializing next-generation medicines to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases.

Aldeyra Therapeutics develops drug candidates for capturing and removing free aldehydes to treat, prevent, and slow the progression of chronic diseases.

The company’s products target immune-mediated, inflammatory, orphan, and other diseases. It develops NS2, a compound that binds and traps free aldehydes. Aldeyra's lead product candidate, reproxalap, is a first-in-class treatment in late-stage development for dry eye disease, allergic conjunctivitis, noninfectious anterior uveitis, and Sjögren-Larsson Syndrome. The company is also developing other product candidates for autoimmune diseases, post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, retinal inflammation, metabolic disorders and cancer.

The US company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics in March 2014.

Latest Aldeyra Therapeutics News

Aldeyra plans NDA re-filing as reproxalap hits Phase III goal
12 August 2024
As expected, US regulator rejects Aldeyra's novel dry eye drug
28 November 2023
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 3, 2023
5 November 2023
Aldeyra shoots up on news of AbbVie deal
2 November 2023
