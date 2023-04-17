Sunday 24 November 2024

Alentis Therapeutics

A clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing breakthrough treatments for CLDN1+ tumors and organ fibrosis.

The Swiss company is developing a novel approach to modify and reverse the course of disease progression targeting CLDN1, a previously unexploited target that plays a key role in the pathology of tumors with immune evasive properties and fibrotic disease across multiple organs.

Alentis is the only company developing potential treatments for solid cancers and fibrosis targeting CLDN1 specifically. The company was founded in 2019 based on research at the University of Strasbourg and the French National Institute of Health (Inserm). Alentis is headquartered in Basel’s pharma-biotech hub in Switzerland with an R&D subsidiary in Strasbourg, France, and clinical operations in the USA.

