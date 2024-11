Alexar Therapeutics was created in January 2014 by NeXeption is a biopharmaceutical management company.

Alexar Therapeutics was created in January 2014 by NeXeption is a biopharmaceutical management company. The company is focused on developing an innovative portfolio of Liver X receptor (LXR) agonists for both systemic and local use.

LXR agonists are members of the nuclear receptor superfamily that regulate multiple genetic pathways and exhibit potent anti-inflammatory activity.