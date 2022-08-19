Sunday 24 November 2024

An Italy-based multinational pharmaceutical holding company focussing on gastroenterology and vascular disease.

The company was created in 2015 by the aggregation of Alfa Wassermann and Sigma-Tau.

As of 2021, Alfasigma had a consolidated turnover of over one billion euros, with research centers in Bologna and Pomezia, three production plants in Italy and two abroad.

In August 2022, Alfasigma signed an agreement to acquire the entire share capital of Sofar, a company with over half a century of operational history in the research, production and marketing of drugs, medical devices and food supplements.

Latest Alfasigma News

FDA slaps CRL on Ocaliva sNDA
12 November 2024
Negative FDA AdCom vote on Ocaliva
16 September 2024
FDA to weigh up Ocaliva approval amid doubts
12 September 2024
Alfasigma to acquire Galapagos' Jyseleca business
2 January 2024
