The company was created in 2015 by the aggregation of Alfa Wassermann and Sigma-Tau.

As of 2021, Alfasigma had a consolidated turnover of over one billion euros, with research centers in Bologna and Pomezia, three production plants in Italy and two abroad.

In August 2022, Alfasigma signed an agreement to acquire the entire share capital of Sofar, a company with over half a century of operational history in the research, production and marketing of drugs, medical devices and food supplements.