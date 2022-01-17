Aligos Therapeutics

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that was founded in 2018 with the mission to become a world leader in the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases.

Aligos is focused on the development of targeted antiviral therapies for chronic hepatitis B and coronaviruses as well as leveraging its expertise in liver diseases to create targeted therapeutics for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

The US company's strategy is to harness the deep expertise and decades of drug development experience its team has in liver disease, particularly viral hepatitis, to rapidly advance its pipeline of potentially best-in-class molecules.

Aligos has an ongoing collaboration agreement with US pharma giant Merck & Co to discover and develop oligonucleotide therapies for NASH.