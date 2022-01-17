Sunday 24 November 2024

Aligos Therapeutics

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that was founded in 2018 with the mission to become a world leader in the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases.

Aligos is focused on the development of targeted antiviral therapies for chronic hepatitis B and coronaviruses as well as leveraging its expertise in liver diseases to create targeted therapeutics for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

The US company's strategy is to harness the deep expertise and decades of drug development experience its team has in liver disease, particularly viral hepatitis, to rapidly advance its pipeline of potentially best-in-class molecules.

Aligos has an ongoing collaboration agreement with US pharma giant Merck & Co to discover and develop oligonucleotide therapies for NASH.

Latest Aligos Therapeutics News

Aligos Phase II results for ALG-055009 in MASH fail to impress
20 September 2024
Aligos pairs hep B drug with novel biologic in China
23 July 2024
Merck and Aligos expand NASH + oligo collaboration
12 January 2022
Aligos craters as it halts development of hepatitis B candidate
7 January 2022
