Alize Pharma is a group of privately-held biopharmaceutical companies specialized in the development of biopharmaceutical drugs, proteins and peptides for the treatment of metabolic diseases and rare diseases.

Its business strategy is to advance programs based on medical innovation to the clinical stage and establish partnerships with pharmaceutical companies to secure both near-term and long-term revenue streams.

Since its creation in 2007, the group has raised 8.3 million euros ($10.8 million) from private and institutional investors. The first of the two entities in the group, Alize Pharma SAS, is dedicated to a peptide (AZP-531) derived from unacylated ghrelin, which moved to the clinical stage of development in July 2013. AZP-531 is intended to be developed for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, the Prader Willi syndrome and some ischemia-related cardiovascular conditions.

The second entity, Alize Pharma II SAS, is focused on the development of ASPAREC(R), a new PEGylated recombinant L-asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia, partnered with Jazz Pharmaceuticals and currently undergoing Phase I clinical development.

Latest Alize Pharma News

Millendo expands orphan endocrinology pipeline with acquisition
20 December 2017
Alizé Pharma acquires exclusive worldwide rights for new peptide to tackle bone diseases
3 December 2014
