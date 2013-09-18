Sunday 24 November 2024

ALK Abello

Danish allergy specialist ALK-Abello (ALKB: DC) is a research-driven global pharmaceutical company focusing on allergy prevention, diagnosis and treatment. ALKis the world leader in allergy immunotherapy – a unique treatment of the underlying cause of allergy. The company has approximately 1,800 employees with subsidiaries, production facilities and distributors worldwide. ALKhas entered into partnership agreements with Merck and Torii to commercialise sublingual allergy immunotherapy tablets in North America and Japan, respectively. The company is headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark, and listed on NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen.

In June, its partner for Japan, Torii Pharmaceutical (TSE: 4551),  completed its second of two Phase II/III trials into ALK’s sublingual allergy immunotherapy tablet (SLIT-tablet) for the treatment of house dust mite (HDM)-induced respiratory diseases, with mixed results.

ALK Abello delivers 18% organic revenue growth
14 November 2024
ALK Abello licenses rights to neffy from ARS Pharma
11 November 2024
ALK Abello’s European filing for Itulazax pediatric use accepted for review
30 May 2024
ALK Abello’s Acarizax for infants accepted for European review
25 January 2024
