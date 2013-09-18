Danish allergy specialist ALK-Abello (ALKB: DC) is a research-driven global pharmaceutical company focusing on allergy prevention, diagnosis and treatment. ALKis the world leader in allergy immunotherapy – a unique treatment of the underlying cause of allergy. The company has approximately 1,800 employees with subsidiaries, production facilities and distributors worldwide. ALKhas entered into partnership agreements with Merck and Torii to commercialise sublingual allergy immunotherapy tablets in North America and Japan, respectively. The company is headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark, and listed on NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen.

In June, its partner for Japan, Torii Pharmaceutical (TSE: 4551), completed its second of two Phase II/III trials into ALK’s sublingual allergy immunotherapy tablet (SLIT-tablet) for the treatment of house dust mite (HDM)-induced respiratory diseases, with mixed results.