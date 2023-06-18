Sunday 24 November 2024

Alladapt Immunotherapeutics

A private, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing prescription therapeutics to address IgE-mediated food allergy.

The USA-based company’s lead product candidate, ADP101, is an investigational oral immunotherapy representing the nine food groups responsible for the vast majority of significant food allergic reactions globally.

In early 2023, Alladapt completed its Harmony study, a Phase I/II, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating the efficacy and safety of ADP101 for the simultaneous treatment of one or more severe food allergies in children and adults.

Alladapt takes aim at multiple food allergens all at once
14 June 2023
