Alladapt Immunotherapeutics

The USA-based company’s lead product candidate, ADP101, is an investigational oral immunotherapy representing the nine food groups responsible for the vast majority of significant food allergic reactions globally.

In early 2023, Alladapt completed its Harmony study, a Phase I/II, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating the efficacy and safety of ADP101 for the simultaneous treatment of one or more severe food allergies in children and adults.