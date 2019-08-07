Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

allakos-company-logo

Allakos

A clinical stage biotech developing therapeutics which target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells involved in allergy, inflammatory and proliferative diseases.

In January 2024, Allakos announced a restructuring to reduce costs and to focus on AK006 clinical development and additional preclinical programs. As a result, the company’s cash runway is expected to extend into mid-2026. Allakos will halt lirentelimab-related activities across clinical, manufacturing, research and administrative functions, resulting in a layoff of half od its workforce. As a result, the company will reduce its workforce by approximately 50%.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Allakos News

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 19, 2024
21 January 2024
Allakos tanks as Phase II lirentelimab trials miss goal
17 January 2024
Mixed Phase III data for Allakos' lirentelimab in eosinophilic duodenitis
12 September 2022
Analysts spy dynamic market for new eosinophilic esophagitis therapies
18 November 2021
More Allakos news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze