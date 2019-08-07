In January 2024, Allakos announced a restructuring to reduce costs and to focus on AK006 clinical development and additional preclinical programs. As a result, the company’s cash runway is expected to extend into mid-2026. Allakos will halt lirentelimab-related activities across clinical, manufacturing, research and administrative functions, resulting in a layoff of half od its workforce. As a result, the company will reduce its workforce by approximately 50%.