A biotech company unlocking transfer RNA (tRNA) biology and pioneering tRNA therapeutics to regulate the protein universe and resolve disease.

Alltrna was founded in 2018 by Flagship Pioneering, and is currently focused on targeting Stop Codon Disease, a collection of rare and more common disorders stemming from so-called nonsense mutations.

The firm’s platform is designed to optimize tRNA nucleotide sequences to create programmable medicines.

In August 2023, it raised $109 million in a series B round led by its founder and a number of top-tier investors.