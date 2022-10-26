Alpine Immune Sciences

The US company launched in 2015 and has since created and advanced multiple product candidates into clinical trials for inflammatory/autoimmune diseases and cancer, formed collaborations with world-class partners, and built a robust development pipeline.

Alpine's scientific platform consists of unique protein engineering strategies, including the directed evolution of immune proteins into novel, multi-targeted therapeutics. With such differentiated candidates, we hope to improve outcomes in patients with cancer and severe inflammatory/autoimmune diseases.

In October 2022, Alpine announced a multi-year partnership with Just-Evotec Biologics or the development of ALPN-303, an engineered TACI domain for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and other B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.