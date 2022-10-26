Sunday 24 November 2024

Alpine Immune Sciences

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing innovative, protein-based immunotherapies.

The US company launched in 2015 and has since created and advanced multiple product candidates into clinical trials for inflammatory/autoimmune diseases and cancer, formed collaborations with world-class partners, and built a robust development pipeline.

Alpine's scientific platform consists of unique protein engineering strategies, including the directed evolution of immune proteins into novel, multi-targeted therapeutics. With such differentiated candidates, we hope to improve outcomes in patients with cancer and severe inflammatory/autoimmune diseases.

In October 2022, Alpine announced a multi-year partnership with Just-Evotec Biologics or the development of ALPN-303, an engineered TACI domain for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and other B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Latest Alpine Immune Sciences News

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to April 12, 2024
14 April 2024
Alpine Immune to be acquired by Vertex
11 April 2024
Alpine Immune appoints Provention Bio exec new chief tech officer
24 August 2023
Alpine stops enrollment of davoceticept trials after 2nd patient death
25 October 2022
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


