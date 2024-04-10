Alterome Therapeutics

In April 2024, Alterome announced the closing of a series B fundraising round totalling $132 million, led by Goldman Sachs. The company plans to advance use the proceeds to advance both of its lead drug candidates into human trials.

The first candidate targets the oncogene AKT1, whose E17K-mutated form can lead to breast and gynecologic cancers. The second candidate targets the KRAS gene, whose mutated forms can drive non-small-cell lung, colorectal, and pancreatic cancers, among others.