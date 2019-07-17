Altimmune is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing liver disease and immune modulating therapies.
Its diverse pipeline includes next generation peptide therapeutics for NASH (ALT-801) and chronic hepatitis B (HepTcell), conjugated immunostimulants for the treatment of cancer (ALT-702), and intranasal vaccines (NasoVAXTM and NasoShieldTM).
Founded in 1997, the company is headquartered in the USA.
