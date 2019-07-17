Sunday 24 November 2024

Altimmune

A clinical-stage immunotherapeutics company focused on the development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of disease.

Altimmune is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing liver disease and immune modulating therapies.

Its diverse pipeline includes next generation peptide therapeutics for NASH (ALT-801) and chronic hepatitis B (HepTcell), conjugated immunostimulants for the treatment of cancer (ALT-702), and intranasal vaccines (NasoVAXTM and NasoShieldTM).

Founded in 1997, the company is headquartered in the USA.

Latest Altimmune News

Altimmune boasts of differentiated obesity option
28 March 2024
Altimmune value rockets on obesity data
1 December 2023
Altimmune's obesity hopes slimmed down by setback
22 March 2023
Look back at pharma news in the week to July 12
14 July 2019
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


