Alto Neuroscience

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that integrates the biology of the patient into drug development to improve the lives of people with mental health conditions.

Alto’s Precision Psychiatry Platform measures brain biomarkers by analyzing EEG activity, behavioral task performance, wearable data, genetics, and other factors to match each patient with the right drug. The company’s work in identifying and categorizing core domains of mental function has resulted in a multiple modality approach that supports robust drug-response predictions.

Alto’s clinical-stage pipeline includes first- or best-in-class novel drug candidates in depression, PTSD, and other mental health conditions, resulting in the broadest and most-advanced precision psychiatry effort.