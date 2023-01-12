Sunday 24 November 2024

Alto Neuroscience

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that integrates the biology of the patient into drug development to improve the lives of people with mental health conditions.

Alto’s Precision Psychiatry Platform measures brain biomarkers by analyzing EEG activity, behavioral task performance, wearable data, genetics, and other factors to match each patient with the right drug. The company’s work in identifying and categorizing core domains of mental function has resulted in a multiple modality approach that supports robust drug-response predictions.

Alto’s clinical-stage pipeline includes first- or best-in-class novel drug candidates in depression, PTSD, and other mental health conditions, resulting in the broadest and most-advanced precision psychiatry effort.

Latest Alto Neuroscience News

Alto Neuroscience sinks as ALTO-100 misses goal in MDD
24 October 2024
Contrasting fortunes for IPO companies Fractyl and Alto
5 February 2024
More hopeful signs for end of barren spell for biotech IPOs
30 January 2024
Latest listing shows it's all systems go for biotech IPOs
25 January 2024
