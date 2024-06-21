A clinical-stage biotech company developing novel therapies leveraging immune checkpoint agonism to enhance the function of natural pathways to downregulate an overactivated immune system.

The company’s research team was the first to discover the novel role PSGL-1 plays as an important immune checkpoint regulator and leveraged its ability to downregulate chronic effector T-cell function and promote down regulation.

The company's ICE therapy, ALTB-168, is designed to preferentially downregulate chronically activated late-stage T-cells in several diseases. Leveraging the same binding domain and novel mechanism demonstrated for ALTB-168, the company is advancing as of Q2 2024 a more potent tetravalent ICE, ALTB-268, making it suitable for subcutaneous and patient-friendly administration.