The company’s research team was the first to discover the novel role PSGL-1 plays as an important immune checkpoint regulator and leveraged its ability to downregulate chronic effector T-cell function and promote down regulation.
The company's ICE therapy, ALTB-168, is designed to preferentially downregulate chronically activated late-stage T-cells in several diseases. Leveraging the same binding domain and novel mechanism demonstrated for ALTB-168, the company is advancing as of Q2 2024 a more potent tetravalent ICE, ALTB-268, making it suitable for subcutaneous and patient-friendly administration.
