Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

altrubio-company

AltruBio

A clinical-stage biotech company developing novel therapies leveraging immune checkpoint agonism to enhance the function of natural pathways to downregulate an overactivated immune system.

The company’s research team was the first to discover the novel role PSGL-1 plays as an important immune checkpoint regulator and leveraged its ability to downregulate chronic effector T-cell function and promote down regulation.

The company's ICE therapy, ALTB-168, is designed to preferentially downregulate chronically activated late-stage T-cells in several diseases. Leveraging the same binding domain and novel mechanism demonstrated for ALTB-168, the company is advancing as of Q2 2024 a more potent tetravalent ICE, ALTB-268, making it suitable for subcutaneous and patient-friendly administration.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest AltruBio News

AltruBio bags $225 million Series B for UC trials
22 May 2024
More AltruBio news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze