A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing oral therapies for immune-mediated diseases.

In March 2024, Alumis announced an upsized $259M Series C financing. The company plans to use proceeds to initiate pivotal Phase III clinical trials for its lead candidate, ESK-001. It is a highly selective and potentially best-in-class allosteric tyrosine kinase II (TYK2) inhibitor that is being evaluated for the treatment of patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), and non-infectious uveitis.

The financing will also support the further advancement of Alumis’ precision data analytics and multi-platform approach to explore ESK-001’s potential application in other autoimmune indications, as well as A-005, a TYK2 inhibitor for the treatment of neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases, and its earlier-stage internal pipeline programs.

Latest Alumis News

Alumis eyes another $300 million to take forward TYK2 blockers
25 June 2024
Alumis files for IPO to support work on oral TYK2 blockers
11 June 2024
BRIEF—Alumis goes big but falls short of $300 million with IPO
1 July 2024
