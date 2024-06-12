In March 2024, Alumis announced an upsized $259M Series C financing. The company plans to use proceeds to initiate pivotal Phase III clinical trials for its lead candidate, ESK-001. It is a highly selective and potentially best-in-class allosteric tyrosine kinase II (TYK2) inhibitor that is being evaluated for the treatment of patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), and non-infectious uveitis.

The financing will also support the further advancement of Alumis’ precision data analytics and multi-platform approach to explore ESK-001’s potential application in other autoimmune indications, as well as A-005, a TYK2 inhibitor for the treatment of neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases, and its earlier-stage internal pipeline programs.