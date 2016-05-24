Sunday 24 November 2024

Iceland-based company Alvotech is dedicated to becoming one of the leaders in the biosimilar monoclonal antibody market.

Alvotech is an independent sister company of the USA-based generics drugmaker, Alvogen, led by Robert Wessman.

It has six key biosimilar molecules in development and a new state-of-the-art manufacturing plant for development and commercial supply. Alvotech is investing more than $500 million in the development of its pipeline and facility.

In May 2016 the company announced the acquisition of German biotech Baliopharm GmbH to add complimentary capabilities to its biosimilar development.

Latest Alvotech News

FDA approves new presentation of biosimilar drug Selarsdi
22 October 2024
EMA accepts STADA’s filing for AVT03, a proposed denosumab biosimilar
10 October 2024
STADA and Alvotech launch first approved Stelara biosimilar in Europe
22 July 2024
Alvotech and STADA add to alliance through denosumab partnership
13 June 2024
