"ALX Oncology is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint mechanism, which is exploited by cancer cells to evade the immune system."

"Our lead candidate, ALX148, a next generation CD47 myeloid checkpoint inhibitor, is a fusion protein comprised of an engineered high affinity CD47 binding domain of SIRPα linked to an inactive Fc region of human immunoglobulin."

"ALX148 is designed to maximize the clinical benefit of antibody-based therapies and is in clinical development for a broad range of tumor types. For more information about the clinical study, please visit clinicaltrials.gov, identifier number NCT03013218. www.alxoncology.com"