"ALX Oncology is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint mechanism, which is exploited by cancer cells to evade the immune system."

"Our lead candidate, ALX148, a next generation CD47 myeloid checkpoint inhibitor, is a fusion protein comprised of an engineered high affinity CD47 binding domain of SIRPα linked to an inactive Fc region of human immunoglobulin."

"ALX148 is designed to maximize the clinical benefit of antibody-based therapies and is in clinical development for a broad range of tumor types. For more information about the clinical study, please visit clinicaltrials.gov, identifier number NCT03013218. www.alxoncology.com"

Latest ALX Oncology News

Former Mirati CMO Alan Sandler joins ALX Oncology
14 November 2024
ALX Oncology soars on Phase II results of evorpacept in gastric cancer
4 October 2023
ALX Oncology drops two studies due to lack of efficacy
14 August 2023
ALX Oncology links with Lilly to evaluate ALX148 combinations
10 June 2021
