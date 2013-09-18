Sunday 24 November 2024

Ambrx

Ambrx is a US-based biopharmaceutical company backed by Chinese venture capital which has a mission to deliver breakthrough protein therapeutics using an expanded genetic code.

Unlike conventional conjugation techniques that create a mixture of suboptimal molecules, Ambrx's technology combines site specific conjugation with proprietary linkers, payloads and pharmacokinetic extenders to create a single molecular species that is optimized for safety, efficacy and biophysical properties.

In August 2016, the company secured a $45 million round of financing led by Apricot Capital and Northeast Securities Prosperity Healthcare Fund.

The same month, it received approval for its Investigational New Drug (IND) from the Food and Drug Administration to start clinical trials in the USA for its novel HER2 targeting antibody drug conjugate(ADC) ARX788, which is currently in Phase I trials in Australia and New Zealand.

Latest Ambrx News

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 12, 2024
14 January 2024
J&J wagers $2 billion to acquire Ambrx
8 January 2024
Ambrx and NovoCodex anti-HER2 ADC meets endpoint in breast cancer trial
2 March 2023
New data on breast cancer candidate sends Ambrx Biopharma skyward
12 December 2022
