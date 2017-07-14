Sunday 24 November 2024

Amicus Therapeutics

A global biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing novel medicines for rare diseases.

The company's lead product is Galafold, which is indicated for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

In March 2023, Amicus announced that the EC has granted approval for Pombiliti (cipaglucosidase alfa), a long-term enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) used in combination with miglustat for adults with late-onset Pompe disease (LOPD). Miglustat is already approved as Galafold in Europe and the USA to treat Fabry disease, which like Pompe, is a glycogen storage disease.

Latest Amicus Therapeutics News

Illuminating Fabry disease - 2024 update
4 April 2024
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 29, 2023
1 October 2023
FDA finally approves Amicus' Pompe disease combo
29 September 2023
Amicus' Pompe therapy approved in UK
15 August 2023
