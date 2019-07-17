Amryt Pharma

Amryt's lead development candidate, Filsuvez (previously known as AP101) is a potential treatment for the cutaneous manifestations of EB, a rare and distressing genetic skin disorder affecting young children and adults for which there is currently no approved treatment. In September 2020, Amryt reported positive top-line results from its pivotal global Phase III trial of the drug.
The company was acquired by privately-held Italian drugmaker Chiesi, with the total transaction value being up to $1.25 billion.
