Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

amryt-pharma-logo

Amryt Pharma

A biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and delivering innovative new treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare or orphan diseases.

Amryt's lead development candidate, Filsuvez (previously known as AP101) is a potential treatment for the cutaneous manifestations of EB, a rare and distressing genetic skin disorder affecting young children and adults for which there is currently no approved treatment. In September 2020, Amryt reported positive top-line results from its pivotal global Phase III trial of the drug.

The company was acquired by privately-held Italian drugmaker Chiesi, with the total transaction value being up to $1.25 billion.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Amryt Pharma News

Amryt trio join Poolbeg leadership team
10 November 2023
Chiesi Group sees 12% first-half sales growth
14 August 2023
Chiesi latest to spend big in rare diseases with Amryt buy
9 January 2023
September batch of recommendations from EMA/CHMP
16 September 2022
More Amryt Pharma news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze