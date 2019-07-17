Amryt Pharma

A biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and delivering innovative new treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare or orphan diseases.

Amryt's lead development candidate, Filsuvez (previously known as AP101) is a potential treatment for the cutaneous manifestations of EB, a rare and distressing genetic skin disorder affecting young children and adults for which there is currently no approved treatment. In September 2020, Amryt reported positive top-line results from its pivotal global Phase III trial of the drug.

The company was acquired by privately-held Italian drugmaker Chiesi, with the total transaction value being up to $1.25 billion.