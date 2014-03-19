Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

anaptysbio-1-

AnaptysBio

A clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative immunology therapeutics.

As of Q3 2023, the company is developing immune cell modulators, including two checkpoint agonists in clinical-stage development, for autoimmune and inflammatory disease: rosnilimab, its PD-1 agonist, in a Phase IIb trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; and ANB032, its BTLA agonist, in a Phase IIb trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

AnaptysBio's preclinical immune cell modulator portfolio includes ANB033, an anti-CD122 antagonist antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. In addition, Anaptys has developed two cytokine antagonists available for out-licensing: imsidolimab, an anti-IL-36R antagonist, in Phase III for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis, or GPP, and etokimab, an anti-IL-33 antagonist for the treatment of respiratory disorders that is Phase II/III ready. Anaptys has also discovered multiple therapeutic antibodies licensed to GSK in a financial collaboration for immune-oncology, including an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (Jemperli (dostarlimab-gxly)), an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (cobolimab, GSK4069889) and an anti-LAG-3 antagonist antibody (GSK4074386).

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest AnaptysBio News

AnaptysBio announces pricing of $100 million offering
15 August 2024
US FDA mulls broader Jemperli label under Priority Review
25 April 2024
AnaptysBio's imsidolimab could pose challenge to Boehringer's Spevigo
3 November 2023
AnaptysBio's imsidolimab shows promise in GPP
10 October 2023
More AnaptysBio news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze