A clinical-stage immuno-oncology company from Switzerland.

Anaveon’s lead asset, ANV419, is a selective IL-2 receptor agonist, a type of protein drug which can potentially generate therapeutic cancer responses by expanding certain immune cells (T-cell and Natural Killer cells) with known anti-cancer activitiy.

ANV419 has been designed to seek to overcome known challenges with selectivity, toxicity and durability of human IL-2, an approved drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cancer. This type of product, if approved, could be used both as a monotherapy and in combination with other treatments (eg checkpoint antibodies) in the treatment of solid and liquid tumors.

Anaveon has released encouraging pre-clinical data which suggests that ANV419 could have a class-leading efficacy/safety profile, with clinical data from the company’s Phase I/II open label study of ANV419 expected in early 2022.

Latest Anaveon News

Anaveon to raise $120 million in oversubscribed Series B financing
16 December 2021
BRIEF—Dieter Weinand to chair Anaveon board
1 August 2024
BRIEF—Anaveon appoints new chief medical officer
30 November 2022
