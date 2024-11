A Dutch biotech utilising phosphatase-driven disease biology and drug discovery to unlock the full potential of phosphatase-targeted allosteric modulators.

In oncology, Anavo is developing multiple first-in-class therapeutic programs and will build on partnerships around its platform to establish a rich pipeline across several indications.

The companyis backed by blue-chip investors M Ventures, INKEF Capital, Taiho Ventures, MRL Ventures Fund, and Bioqube Ventures.