Angelini is one of Italy's leading pharmaceutical companies and specializes mainly in analgesia and inflammation, CNS, oral care and sore throat, gynecology and disinfection.

It also has a line of generic drugs (Angenerico) that includes about 60 molecules.

The company now has offices in 20 countries and distributes its products worldwide, employing around 5,000 people with a consolidated turnover of more than $1.6 billion.