Anjarium Biosciences

A biotech company focused on creating and delivering a new class of non-viral gene therapies.

Anjarium is focused on creating a new class of non-viral gene therapies with differentiating technology for capacity and re-dosability to address a broader range of diseases.

The Swiss company’s platform aims to leverage breakthrough science and expertise at the interface of genetic medicine, synthetic biology and nanoparticle engineering to generate a pipeline of advanced gene therapies with unique competitive advantages over current viral-vector based gene therapies.

Ex-Novartis gene therapy leader Otmane Boussif joins Anjarium
8 December 2022
