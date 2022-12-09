Anjarium Biosciences

Anjarium is focused on creating a new class of non-viral gene therapies with differentiating technology for capacity and re-dosability to address a broader range of diseases.
The Swiss company’s platform aims to leverage breakthrough science and expertise at the interface of genetic medicine, synthetic biology and nanoparticle engineering to generate a pipeline of advanced gene therapies with unique competitive advantages over current viral-vector based gene therapies.
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze