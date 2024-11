A clinical stage company developing therapies for cardiovascular and diseases, launched by Blackstone Life Sciences in 2019.

Upon its launch, Anthos obtained the exclusive global rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize abelacimab from Novartis.

Abelacimab is a novel monoclonal antibody under development for people with atrial fibrillation. The therapy locks Factor XI in the inactive state, resulting in dual inhibitory activity.