Its lead product is ANT043, an anti-HER2 FDC for multiple solid tumors, demonstrated more rapid and complete tumor regression compared with a trastuzumab-based ADC in human gastric cancer pre-clinical models, while also being better tolerated.

Antikor has proprietary single-chain Fv libraries optimized for FDC discovery, and linker-payload expertise enabling efficient and effective FDC discovery and development for oncology and beyond.