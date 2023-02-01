The US company is leveraging its modular and validated technology platform to advance a pipeline of proprietary gene therapies for the treatment of patients with Huntington's disease, refractory temporal lobe epilepsy, ALS, Fabry disease, and other severe diseases.

In January 2023, Apic entered into a global licensing agreement for APM-102 with Dutch gene therapy company uniQure. APB-102 is used to treat superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a rare, genetic form of ALS.