Apic Bio

A gene therapy company developing novel treatment options for patients with rare genetic diseases.

The US company is leveraging its modular and validated technology platform to advance a pipeline of proprietary gene therapies for the treatment of patients with Huntington's disease, refractory temporal lobe epilepsy, ALS, Fabry disease, and other severe diseases.

In January 2023, Apic entered into a global licensing agreement for APM-102 with Dutch gene therapy company uniQure. APB-102 is used to treat superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a rare, genetic form of ALS.

Latest Apic Bio News

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to February 3, 2023
5 February 2023
uniQure licenses gene therapy from Apic Bio
31 January 2023
Univ Mass spin-out takes aim at rare genetic disorder, with a very personal investment
25 August 2017
