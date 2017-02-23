Sunday 24 November 2024

Apitope

Apitope is a privately owned European biotech company developing antigen specific therapeutic peptides for the treatment of allergy and autoimmune diseases, including multiple sclerosis, Graves’ disease, Uveitis, and others.

Based in the UK and Belgium, the Apitope research team is develops peptide based therapeutics designed to selectively suppress aberrant interactions between immune cell and protein antigen, reinstating the body’s natural immune tolerance to the body’s own proteins.

This approach is founded on peer reviewed research demonstrating that treatment with a soluble, synthetic peptide derived from a known antigenic protein (such as myelin basic protein; a constituent of myelin) can prevent the immune system from responding to that protein as a threat.

The company has a patented discovery platform that it uses to identify and design unique peptide therapeutics.

Latest Apitope News

Worg Pharma expands autoimmune diseases range with Apitope assets
23 September 2021
Cast aside by Merck KGaA, new MS drug shows promise
21 February 2017
Apitope regains global rights to its novel MS drug from Merck
17 October 2016
