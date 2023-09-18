Sunday 24 November 2024

Apmonia Therapeutics

A biotechnology company developing therapeutic strategies based on the targeting of the extracellular matrix.

Apmonia is focused on developing new therapies for cancer patients via its technology platform, which leverages recent advances in computational protein and peptide engineering, as well as cutting-edge screening and validation technologies.

In September 2023, the French company agreed terms for a licensing and co-development program with SATT Nord. Apmonia received $2.7 million in funding last year from public sector investment bank Bpifrance, supporting its work targeting elements of the extracellular matrix.

Tumor microenvironment specialist secures license for new candidate
14 September 2023
