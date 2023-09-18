Apmonia Therapeutics

Apmonia is focused on developing new therapies for cancer patients via its technology platform, which leverages recent advances in computational protein and peptide engineering, as well as cutting-edge screening and validation technologies.
In September 2023, the French company agreed terms for a licensing and co-development program with SATT Nord. Apmonia received $2.7 million in funding last year from public sector investment bank Bpifrance, supporting its work targeting elements of the extracellular matrix.
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze