A biotechnology company advancing novel therapies for immunological and inflammatory disorders.

Apogee is building a pipeline of product candidates targeting clinically-validated biology and well-established development pathways.

Based in San Francisco, Apogee was founded in 2022 by Fairmount and Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners and is backed by leading healthcare investors. In Deceber 2022, the company announced the closing of a $149 million Series B financing.