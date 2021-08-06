Sunday 24 November 2024

One To Watch

appia_bio_company

Appia Bio

An early-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing engineered allogeneic cell therapies across a broad array of indications with a scalable technology platform that increases access for patients.

Appia Bio leverages the biology of lymphocyte development with chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) and T-cell receptor (TCR) gene engineering to generate CAR-engineered invariant natural killer T (CAR-iNKT) cell subtypes from hematopoietic stem cells.

In August 2021, the Kite unit of US biotech major Gilead Sciences signed a collaboration and license agreement with Appia Bio to research and develop HSC-derived cell therapies directed toward hematological malignancies.

Under the terms of the agreement, Appia Bio will be responsible for pre-clinical and early clinical research of two HSC-derived CAR-iNKT product candidates engineered with CARs provided by Kite. The Los Angeles-based company will receive an upfront payment, an equity investment, and additional milestone payments for a total value of up to $875 million as well as tiered royalties.

Latest Appia Bio News

Appia Bio names Jason Damiano as chief scientific officer
10 August 2022
Kite and Appia Bio partner on allogeneic cell therapies
5 August 2021
BRIEF—$52 million financing for new cell therapy firm Appia Bio
11 May 2021
