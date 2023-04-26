Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

applied_therapeutics_company

Applied Therapeutics

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need.

The USA-based company’s lead drug candidate, AT-007 (govorestat), is a novel central nervous system penetrant aldose reductase inhibitor (ARI) for the treatment of CNS rare metabolic diseases, including galactosemia, SORD deficiency, and PMM2-CDG.

Applied is also developing AT-001, a novel potent ARI, for the treatment of diabetic cardiomyopathy, a fatal fibrosis of the heart. The preclinical pipeline also includes AT-003, an ARI designed to cross through the back of the eye when dosed orally, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Applied Therapeutics News

Applied Therapeutics stock surges after FDA update
19 September 2024
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to March 29, 2024
31 March 2024
FDA delays approval of Applied Therapeutics’ govorestat
29 March 2024
Applied offers further govorestat update in SORD
12 March 2024
More Applied Therapeutics news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze