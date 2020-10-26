A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapies for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders.

Aptinyx has a platform for discovery of novel compounds that work through a unique mechanism to modulate—rather than block or over-activate—NMDA receptors and enhance synaptic plasticity, the foundation of neural cell communication.

The company’s proprietary chemistry platform has generated and continues to yield a wide array of small-molecule NMDA receptor modulators with the potential to treat various neurologic disorders.