Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Arcellx

A biotechnology company reimagining cell therapy through the development of immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases.

Arcellx's lead product candidate, CART-ddBCMA, is being developed for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (r/r MM) in an ongoing Phase II study. CART-ddBCMA has been granted Fast Track, Orphan Drug, and Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designations by the US Food and Drug Administration.

The Californian company is also advancing its dosable and controllable CAR-T therapy, ARC-SparX, through two programs: a Phase I study of ACLX-001 for r/r MM, initiated in the second quarter of 2022; and ACLX-002 in r/r acute myeloid leukemia and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome, initiated in the fourth quarter of 2022.

In December 2022, Arcellx has entered a global strategic collaboration to co-develop and co-commercialize CART-ddBCMA with Gilead Sciences’ Kite unit.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Arcellx News

Multiple myeloma market to hit $33 billion by 2030, finds Bloomberg
4 June 2024
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to May 10, 2024
12 May 2024
Kite and Arcellx advance anito-cel multiple myeloma program
10 May 2024
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 17, 2023
19 November 2023
More Arcellx news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze