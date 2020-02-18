A UK-based company which calls itself the developer of the world’s first fully automated drug discovery platform.

Arctoris wants to enable scientists and biotech entrepreneurs to make discoveries faster, more efficiently, and enjoy accelerated progress in their research while being liberated from manual work.

The UK-based company comprises of senior cancer researchers, world-leading experts in robotic controls and automation, machine learning engineers, and software engineers. Their aim is to put the most advanced research capabilities at scientists’ fingertips, so that they can find new cures for patients faster.