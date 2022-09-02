Arcturus Therapeutics

A global late-stage messenger RNA medicines and vaccines company focused on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases.

The company's diverse pipeline of RNA therapeutic and vaccine candidates includes mRNA vaccine programs for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and influenza, and other programs to potentially treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency, and cystic fibrosis, along with partnered programs including glycogen storage disease type III, and hepatitis B virus.

In September 2022, the US company was awarded up to $63.2 million from the USA's Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to support preclinical work, manufacturing and nonclinical safety studies.