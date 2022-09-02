Sunday 24 November 2024

A global late-stage messenger RNA medicines and vaccines company focused on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases.

The company's diverse pipeline of RNA therapeutic and vaccine candidates includes mRNA vaccine programs for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and influenza, and other programs to potentially treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency, and cystic fibrosis, along with partnered programs including glycogen storage disease type III, and hepatitis B virus.

In September 2022, the US company was awarded up to $63.2 million from the USA's Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to support preclinical work, manufacturing and nonclinical safety studies.

Latest Arcturus Therapeutics News

Achilles Thera shifts focus to new cancer treatment avenues
20 September 2024
Daiichi Sankyo's COVID-19 booster vaccine approved in Japan
29 November 2023
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 4, 2022
6 November 2022
Arcturus leaps as it out-licenses mRNA technology
3 November 2022
