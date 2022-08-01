Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis’ dermatology development platform includes a robust pipeline with multiple clinical programs for a range of inflammatory dermatological conditions including plaque psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and seborrheic dermatitis.

In July 2022, the USA-based company announced that the US Food and Drug Administration had approved its new drug application for Zorvye (roflumilast) cream 0.3% for the treatment of plaque psoriasis. The capital gained from this approval will support the launch and commercialization efforts for Zorvyc, as well as continue to advance the company’s pipeline development initiatives.