Arcutis Biotherapeutics

An early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on building differentiated therapies against biologically validated targets.

Arcutis’ dermatology development platform includes a robust pipeline with multiple clinical programs for a range of inflammatory dermatological conditions including plaque psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and seborrheic dermatitis.

In July 2022, the USA-based company announced that the US Food and Drug Administration had approved its new drug application for Zorvye (roflumilast) cream 0.3% for the treatment of plaque psoriasis. The capital gained from this approval will support the launch and commercialization efforts for Zorvyc, as well as continue to advance the company’s pipeline development initiatives.

Latest Arcutis Biotherapeutics News

Arcutis launches Zoryve for atopic dermatitis in USA
30 July 2024
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 18, 2022
20 November 2022
Positive results for Arcutis bode well for future label expansion
16 November 2022
Arcutis to acquire UK biotech Ducentis Bio
8 September 2022
