A global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases.

The Dutch company is partnering with leading academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

argenx developed and is commercializing the first-and- only approved neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) blocker in the US, Japan and the EU. The company is evaluating efgartigimod in multiple serious autoimmune diseases and advancing several earlier stage experimental medicines within its therapeutic franchises.