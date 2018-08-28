Sunday 24 November 2024

Argenx

A global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases.

The Dutch company is partnering with leading academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

argenx developed and is commercializing the first-and- only approved neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) blocker in the US, Japan and the EU. The company is evaluating efgartigimod in multiple serious autoimmune diseases and advancing several earlier stage experimental medicines within its therapeutic franchises.

Latest Argenx News

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Zai Lab prices public offering to raise $200 million
15 November 2024
Argenx and Zai Lab secure China approval for Vyvgart Hytrulo
13 November 2024
Argenx’ Vyvgart Hytrulo wins second FDA approval
24 June 2024
