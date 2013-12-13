Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

ario-pharma-small

Ario Pharma

Ario Pharma is a UK-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of respiratory indications.

Based in Cambridge, UK, Ario Pharma is a spin out from Xention Pharma, a specialist ion channel R&D company, and its scientific advisory board is comprised of world-renowned UK experts in respiratory disease.

Ario aims to evaluate the anti-tussive properties of XEN-D0501, a potential best-in-class TRPV1 inhibitor, in two Phase II clinical trials that will read out in 2014. XEN-D0501 has successfully completed multiple Phase I studies and has been shown to be safe and well tolerated.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Ario Pharma News

Ario Pharma acquires PharmEste’s TRPA1 research assets
11 September 2014
More Ario Pharma news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze