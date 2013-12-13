Ario Pharma is a UK-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of respiratory indications.

Based in Cambridge, UK, Ario Pharma is a spin out from Xention Pharma, a specialist ion channel R&D company, and its scientific advisory board is comprised of world-renowned UK experts in respiratory disease.

Ario aims to evaluate the anti-tussive properties of XEN-D0501, a potential best-in-class TRPV1 inhibitor, in two Phase II clinical trials that will read out in 2014. XEN-D0501 has successfully completed multiple Phase I studies and has been shown to be safe and well tolerated.